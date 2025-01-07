The population map in the different municipalities of Spain has changed considerably not only over the decades but also over the course of the 21st century.

The Spaniards are concentrated in the capital (Madrid has exceeded seven million), Alicante, Barcelona, ​​Valencia and the Mediterranean area.

In this way, today many children are born in big cities. The place where one is born and grows up can determine a person’s character. This is how he expressed it Ismael Clemente, CEO of Merlin Propertiesone of the main real estate companies in Spain, on the Indexa Capital podcast.

Clemente grew up in Valencia of Mombueyin the Extremaduran province of Badajoz and was asked precisely why how it has conditioned him having grown up in this town in his life, which has been marked by professional success, and what it has symbolized.









The CEO of Merlin Properties explains what it meant to grow up in a town

The CEO of this company has pointed out that he always boasts a lot about his land and greatly values ​​having grown up in a town: “What I do consider is that having been born in such a poor and remote region when viewed from Madrid For me it has been an advantage».

Ismael Clemete explained that this circumstance has allowed him “to have a very free childhood.” Among other things, he has not been ‘forced’ to make friends with the children of his parents’ friends “as often happens in urban environments.”

In his case, he considers that “having had a childhood without any means in a small town takes away a lot of nonsense.” «Nowadays I don’t know if it is well seen or bad but you become a little aspirational», he commented.

By this, he meant that he wanted to “improve what he had experienced as a child” and the way he had seen his parents live. In this way, he wanted to “improve” that situation. It is an impulse that motivated him to improve: “It gives you something essential in life that is a purpose and a certain hunger to want to change your life to be able to give your children slightly better conditions.

Furthermore, during the interview Clemente stated that “Being born in cotton does not make you necessarily better”. Likewise, from a distance it has now been reconsidered whether those conditions have really been better or worse.

The CEO of Merlin Properties has also explained that he has also been influenced by the education he has received outside the home, which, in his case, was at the Jesuits: «Without asking me for anything in return, they took me in the -4 of the social elevator and “They let me go at +4 when I finished at ICADE and had a job offer.”

He assures that he learned “the value of discussing ideas and reaching agreements based on tolerance and respect.”