The combination of copious meals with food restrictions the next day or prolonged fasting to compensate for excessessupposes in many people a serious risk for health and it turns out very harmfulespecially in patients with anxiety, emotional imbalance or at risk of malnutritionamong others.

Thus, as reported in a note by the Quirónsalud Córdoba Hospital, Lourdes de la Bastidaexplained that in these days of Christmas it is usual to consume more elaborate dishesand not for that reason restrictions must be madeso “if some days we perform more abundant meals, no need to worryit is best to resume your usual diet and not make compensations. Eating should be done in moderation, using common sense, since no extreme is good, and eating more than our needs one day and nothing to balance another day seriously damages health.”

For this specialist, “it is positive face the holidays with a balanced mindsetwithout punishing yourself for eating special dishes, since the important thing is to follow a healthy and proportionate diet on a daily basis, and seek to maintain nutritional harmony. The important thing is follow an eating pattern that is as healthy as possible and with common sense, enjoy the moment by eating slowly, chewing well, savoring food and enjoying the company“.

In principle, No food should be completely eliminated, unless there is some pathology. in which it is contraindicated, as highlighted by the nutritionist, who has argued that, during these dates, “there is a greater tendency to consume products such as sausages, and others with a higher sugar content such as pollorones, nougats and chocolates, and as long as their consumption whether punctually and not frequently, there is no need to worry. During celebrations it is easy forget the importance of staying hydrated, so you must maintain water consumption, which can also help control appetite.

Lourdes de la Bastida has stated that, in instead of drastically restricting food to compensate for excesses“we simply must return to a healthier lifestyle, increasing the consumption of foods richer in fiber such as vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains and nuts, which will help us stay satisfied and thus avoid eating large quantities.

In main meals it is advisable to combine vegetablefoods rich in complex carbohydrates such as rice, pasta or potatoes, and proteins such as fish, meat, eggs or legumes. As much as possible, it is very positive to eat seasonal vegetables, such as endives, thistles, cabbage, cauliflower and fruits of this season (oranges, tangerines, persimmon, pomegranates and custard apples).

Taking into account that Christmas meals are usually very abundant, it is better to opt for foods without much preparation, such as baked fish, salads, seafood, roast meats, creams and brothswhich can be good options to satisfy us and not consume large quantities. Furthermore, after larger meals, at dinner “you can have something light, like a broth or natural yogurt, but do not skip meals”as the specialist has emphasized.

To keep in mind: plan the menu

An important aspect is planning. spend time organizing the weekly menusince it is essential to buy fresh products, such as fruits, vegetables, homemade soups or creams, lean meats (chicken or turkey), fresh or frozen fish, and not having to improvise by resorting to pre-cooked or ultra-processed foods, in case of making meals at home.

As if that were not enough, Lourdes de la Bastida has revealed that in the appetizers or some of the main dishes, ingredients of plant origin can be added, such as lamb’s lettuce with walnuts and pomegranate, canapes with cucumber slices with cheese and zucchini and pine nut carpaccio, pumpkin cream with ginger, among others, accompanying fish or meat, to ensure the consumption of vegetables and fruits these days.

In case of making any mid-morning meal or snackit is better to choose healthy foods such as fruits or nuts. Tangerines, bananas, walnuts or almonds are easy to consume and, due to their fiber content, they help satisfy and control hunger. It is better to avoid alcohol consumption and resort to options such as water with lemon, sparkling water or non-alcoholic beer.

Besides, avoid a sedentary lifestyle and do physical exercise as far as possible is essential, so that moments of leisure “Be active and take advantage of cycling, skating or hiking, options that will help us feel betterr”, as highlighted by the nutritionist, who added that, “although we have many events and there are more changes in schedules, we must maintain an adequate sleeping habit, since resting the hours that the body needs is a good ally to avoid fatigue and take care of your health.