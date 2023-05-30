Among future plans, it is common to have in mind investing in a home, an objective that implies economic security and long-term stability. To make it profitable, temporary (vacation) or permanent rental is always a great option. However, buying a boat has always been associated with high purchasing power and the perception of high maintenance costs. But why not invest in a boat and make it profitable in the same way that you would with your first or second home? For this reason, the rental option is easier than it seems because, thanks to companies like SamBoat, you can not only rent your boat in a simple way and thus make your investment profitable, but also have a team dedicated to the owners who They help you in the whole process.

Take note of their recommendations if you decide to launch into this type of investment safely. First of all, before you go to sea, what type of sailor are you or would you like to be? Which option is more easily profitable? When you buy a boat, you ask yourself many questions related, of course, to enjoyment, but also how to make your purchase profitable. In the case of betting on renting your boat, depending on the area, in Spain RIBs, sailboats and motor boats They are the most in demand. Also, you should know that if you buy a used rental boat, you will be able to make it more profitable than if you buy new.

At present there are several platforms that exist in our country. Once you have chosen the platform, you generally only have to register, add the boat and create a user profile. Once that is done, you only have to complete the ad, set the prices and when the boat is available.

In the same way that when you decide to rent your home, you have certain requirements; When one decides to rent his boat, it is advisable to establish certain criteria. To do this, one way to do it is to choose customers according to their ratings and browsing experience. Feel free to freely accept or reject the requests. When in doubt, speak directly with the tenant to find out what their navigation project is and that way, both the landlord and the tenant are comfortable.

And when an individual usually buys a boat, they also want to enjoy it from time to time. The ideal is to rent it to third parties when you know which days you are not going to sail, so the ideal is to prepare a calendar sufficiently in advance to avoid leaving the boat in port and therefore losing money.

Likewise, and exactly as would happen with a home, the boat has to meet certain conditions, such as being insured for the rental activity. It must also be in perfect working order and with up-to-date equipment. On the other hand, a boat that is going to be used for rent must be registered in the sixth list, which defines sports or recreational boats that are operated for profit. For this, the procedures are done in a short time and the expenses that they entail can be quickly profitable with just a couple of rentals. In addition, we will be able to continue using our boat for private use whenever we feel like it!