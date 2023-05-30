The small segment of purely electric cars has a tough rival to beat. Both for design, price and performance, the Dacia Spring is the ideal companion for day-to-day trips. Launched already in 2021, Spring found its audience with more than 110,000 orders. And in 2022 it was the third most sold electric vehicle to individuals in Europe. For this reason, Dacia has now decided to increase the Spring range with a new engine and finish, both to give this model a more attractive appearance and more power and acceleration on the road. All with a price of 14,640 euros (Plan Moves III included).

The model benefits from specific design of the Extreme finish. Specifically, the exterior design has Copper Brown decoration elements on the roof bars, Copper Brown mirrors, snorkel-type sticker with a ‘topographic’ decorative motif, Copper Brown decoration elements under the light unit, side protections with a decorative motif. topographical’, as well as the Dacia Copper Brown logo on the trims and the ‘Dacia’ inscription in Copper Brown on the tailgate.

Details and an image that continue inside. For example, we find the outline of the air vents in Copper Brown, the outline of the Copper Brown navigation block, Copper Brown decorative elements on the doors, a front rubber mat with a ‘topographic’ decorative motif, as well as the lining. of the seats with embossed Dacia Link emblem and Copper Brown stitching and the door sills with a ‘topographic’ decorative motif.



Although the cabin may seem compact, we find four very comfortable adult seats, with enough space for the knees of all passengers. In addition, with 23.1 liters of storage distributed between the large glove compartment, front door glove compartments and the storage compartment in the center console; and back, kangaroo bags on the backs of the front seats. Storages that make life on board easier and give an even greater sense of space.



Although what is truly surprising is the capacity of its trunk, which offers the best cargo capacity in its category: 290 liters (not counting the accommodation under the trunk for the optional spare wheel). For more modularity, the rear bench is foldable, so that up to 620 liters is achieved with the seats folded down.



But if this new model stands out for something, it is for the incorporation of a new engine called Electric 65. Thus, the Spring Extreme Electric 65 is intended for customers seeking more performance, pleasure and versatility.



It offers more power, 65 CV to be exact, more than the Spring Electric 45 (45 CV), which is still available with the Essential trim. The torque supplied to the wheels is greater, which provides more dynamism when driving in the city or when joining fast roads.



In fact, the new Electric 65 engine is characterized in particular by a higher rotation rate, with 14,700 rpm compared to the 8,500 rpm of the Electric 45, for the benefit of power. The new technical definition of the reducer, whose reduction ratio goes from 7,162 to 12,057, increases the torque actually transmitted to the drive wheels.



In the city, the Spring Extreme Electric 65 accelerates from 0 to 50 km/h in 3.9 seconds, 1.9 seconds less than the Spring Electric 45. On the highway, the time required for acceleration from 80 to 120 km/h is reduced almost halfway (13.5 seconds vs. 26). Spring Extreme Electric 65 offers a range of 220 kilometers in the mixed WLTP cycle, and 305 in the urban WLTP cycle.



What’s more, after a test of nearly 80 km in the city and on the highway, this model has shown everything it’s worth: great response to acceleration, with rage and drive in any circumstance; absence of vibrations, quiet operation, small turning radius, great dynamism and driving pleasure. It is noticeable that it is a vehicle born for the city, since it performs like a fish in water, but with this new engine it has a balanced and optimal behavior on the road.

We even started the test with about 200 km of autonomy, and after a mixed journey of almost 80 km, we finished the test with 142 km, which means quite good consumption.