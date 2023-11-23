Thursday, November 23, 2023, 5:15 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Sports facilities will soon continue to grow in the heart of the city, where, precisely, available land is a precious and scarce asset. And the Enjoy Wellness company saw one of the necessary urban planning procedures completed this Thursday to build a large complex for physical activity next to the La Merced campus of the University of Murcia.

This was the final approval, by the Plenary Committee on Urban Planning, Garden and Environment of the City Council, of the setback of the plot, located next to the Oblatas of Murcia, essential for the project to move forward, now allowing the application for the corresponding construction license.

This macrocenter will be built on a huge 9,000 m2 plot and will be similar to the one that the company inaugurated last spring in the Infante neighborhood, on the grounds of the Santa Joaquina de Vedruna private school -Carmelitas del Río- after reaching an agreement of this . It has two swimming pools – heated and summer – and a 1,000 m2 fitness room.