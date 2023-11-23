Qatar announced this Thursday that the four-day truce between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages held by the Palestinian Islamist group They will begin this Friday, November 24.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of that country specified that the truce will start at 7 in the morning local time, while 13 women and children held hostage by the Islamist group will be released at 4 p.m.

“The start of the pause will be at 7 a.m. on Friday, November 24, and of course, as agreed, it will last four days. The first batch of civilians to be liberated from Gaza will be around 4 p.m. on same day. There will be thirteen, all women and children,” Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al Ansari said at a press conference.

“The criterion for prioritizing the hostages was purely humanitarian and we focused on putting women and children out of danger as quickly as possible,” he said.

After the parties agreed to the terms of the agreement early Wednesday, The ceasefire for the release of hostages was expected to come into force this Thursday at 10 in the morning, local time, but in the end it was delayed due to the need to finalize details.

Initially, according to official sources and international media, It was postponed due to discussions over which hostages would be freed and the conditions under which they would be handed over to authorities.

In fact, the head of Mossad, David Barnea, traveled to Qatar on Wednesday night to tie up loose ends and receive the list of the 50 kidnapped by Hamas who will be handed over in the next four days, all of them women and children.

The agreement between Israel and Hamas was announced after almost seven weeks of a war triggered by the Palestinian group’s attack on Israeli soil on October 7, which left 1,200 dead, mostly civilians.

Additionally, 240 people were kidnapped by Hamas on the day of the attack and taken to the Gaza Strip.

In response, Israel launched an offensive against the enclave where 2.4 million people live and which, according to Hamas, has left more than 14,000 dead in this territory, including more than 5,800 children.

Relatives of Israelis missing or held hostage by Hamas.

Under the agreement, brokered by Qatar, the United States and Egypt, Hamas will release 50 hostages, while Israel will release 150 imprisoned Palestinians. The Islamist group will release between 10 and 13 hostages each day during the four days of the agreed ceasefire, until you reach 50; and that will be when Israel releases the Palestinians it has in its power.

The agreement stipulates that Israel will release three Palestinian prisoners for every hostage released.

If everything goes well, The truce can be extended to a maximum of ten days, which will allow Hamas to hand over 150 kidnapped people from among the around 240 that he holds captive; and Israel will free up to 300 Palestinians.

The al-Qasam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, also confirmed that the four-day “humanitarian truce” will begin on Friday at 5 GMT, which will allow the “exchange of prisoners.”

“The truce will last for four days, starting Friday morning, accompanied by the cessation of all military actions by the al Qasam Brigades of the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist enemy during that period,” said a statement from the group.

The agreement also stipulates humanitarian aid access to the entire Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing, that connects the Palestinian enclave with Egypt, assistance that “will enter when there is a period of calm that guarantees the safety of humanitarian workers.”

Humanitarian aid convoy bound for the Gaza Strip, parked in front of the Rafah border gate.

As part of the agreement, Israel also committed to suspend aerial surveillance with drones over the Strip for six hours a day, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the north of the Strip, and throughout the day in the south.

Besides, The Red Cross will be able to enter the enclave to provide medical care to the hostages who have not yet been released, most of them soldiers and civilian men who are not included in this first round of releases, which also does not contemplate the delivery of corpses.

Of the more than 240 people that Israel kidnapped during its brutal attack on Israeli soil on October 7, four women have already been released for “humanitarian reasons” according to Hamas – an American mother and daughter, and two elderly Israeli women; a soldier was rescued by the Army; and the bodies of two kidnapped women, a 19-year-old soldier and a 65-year-old woman, have been found inside the Strip.

What will the release of the hostages be like?

It is those on the ground who determine the degree of commitment to this truce

Qatar’s spokesperson assured this Thursday that he cannot offer details about the process of releasing the hostages or what route they will take to leave Gaza. “for security reasons” and to guarantee the integrity of those released.

“Through our operations room, where we work with the Red Cross and the parties to the conflict, we will ensure that all information is in real time and that everyone receives the correct information so that we can bring (the hostages) safely from one place to another,” he said.

The spokesman indicated that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) “has been designated to receive the hostages.” and will be “an integral part” of that operation.

Al Ansari affirmed that “both parties are committed” to complying with the truce, while ensuring that Doha will continue to act as a connection between Israel and Hamas to “guarantee the implementation” of the pause.

“It is those on the ground who determine the degree of commitment to this truce, but we see a lot of positivity in the commitment of both parties,” he said.

Several people search through the rubble for survivors and the bodies of victims after an Israeli bombing in Rafah.

Likewise, he confirmed that the objective of this truce is to implement a “lasting” cessation of hostilities. beyond the four days planned, which would allow the release of more hostages and increased aid to the Strip.

This Thursday, The Israeli Government has already confirmed having received the list with the names of the hostages that Hamas is holding inside the Gaza Strip and that they will be released in this first batch.

“Israel confirms that it has received a preliminary list of names. Designated officials are verifying the details of the list and are in contact with all families at this time,” said a brief statement from the Prime Minister’s office.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also acknowledged that the deal “is not without challenges,” but added that he hopes it will be successful. “We have to do it, we hope to get this first section out.”

