Sinaloa.- In time and form is the construction of the new Mar de Cortés aquariumin Mazatlan, which will open its doors the second half of Septemberreported Rafael Lizárraga Favela, executive director of the new venue for marine shows.

in time and form

He said that the removal of the property will close at 78 percent in the present month of March. Until yesterday, he indicated that the work was mainly focused on details of the work and installation of the equipment required for the operation of the building.

Among the work of the staff, he specified, is the placement of the acrylics installed in various parts of the construction site.

He also commented that work is already being done in the area where the heart of the aquarium will be placed, which corresponds to the life support team, which is essential to maintain the species that the property will house.

a single aquarium

The director of the new Mar de Cortés aquarium did not rule out that the project be joined by attractions of the old marine enclosure that were not contemplated giving up.

The penguin, the sea lion area and the fish tank area, he assured, could be part of the attractions that will be offered to visitors after the opening in September.

“These areas are not within the concession, so a management plan has to be made for the destination that will be given to them.”

He acknowledged that the developer of the new aquarium is proposing to the municipal authorities to integrate the shows that were not contemplated. The proposal, he assured, will make a single tourism product stronger than the project already is.

They tour facilities

Precisely, he pointed out that yesterday morning a tour of the new aquarium facilities was given to members of the council of the marine entertainment venue.

He mentioned that the visit was to show the progress of the construction, which began in February 2019, whose total investment cost is one thousand 700 million pesos65 percent from the developer and 35 percent from the Federal Government.

The data

Contact

Personally, the members of the aquarium council were informed about the current state of the great construction, which began three years ago.

Security

The staff of the new venue for marine shows led the guests through each of the corners of the property, where security prevailed at all times.

has shape

Six months before the Mar de Cortés aquarium opens its doors to locals and visitors, the property is already beginning to take shape, as few walls remain to be built.