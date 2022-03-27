After giving one of the most recent scares in the world of football in the last European Championship, Eriksen it’s back. Holland and Denmark met in a friendly match where Christian did not start as a starter, something that would make his goal more special. After the break Kasper Hjulmand decided to give him a tackle and on the first ball he touched he put it out of Flekken’s reach with an unstoppable cross shot for the Dutch goalkeeper.
288 days since his last appearance in Denmark; 497 days since his last goal for Denmark; 3,248 days since his last goal at the Amsterdam Arena. Christian Eriksen returned for Denmark tonight and was quick to score.
The thing could have gone further since he later crashed a ball into the post. After so much time Eriksen felt important again with his selection. After signing for Brentford, it was the last thorn in the Danish player’s side and we can already say that he is 100% back. The negative part of the meeting was the defeat. Denmark could not win the match, they lost 4 – 2, but only with the return of Christian Eriksen, Not only did Denmark win, it won football.
