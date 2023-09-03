In his statements after the match, Dominic Suboslay said that he spoke with Mohamed Salah, stressing that Salah told him of his desire to stay in Liverpool.

“You know in football everyone talks. We are very happy that he continued,” Suboslay said.

The Hungarian midfielder added, “We were talking to each other, of course, but he wanted to stay, and he wanted to be with us. We are very happy and we need players like him in the squad.”

Liverpool achieved its third consecutive victory and beat Aston Villa 3-0 to become third in the English Premier League on Sunday.

Dominic Suboslay scored his first goal with Liverpool after three minutes, and Matty Cash added the second goal by mistake in his own net in the 22nd minute, before Mohamed Salah finished the goals ten minutes after the break.

Salah, who was at the center of media speculation about the possibility of his transfer in a huge deal to the Saudi Al-Ittihad club, raised his score to 188 goals in his career with Liverpool.