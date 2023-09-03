Reznikov: the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine expects a boom in the production of drones in the fall

In the fall of 2023, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine expects a boom in the production of Ukrainian drones. This was stated by the head of the department Alexei Reznikov, writes RBC-Ukraine.

“I think this fall there will be a boom in the production of various Ukrainian drones: flying, floating, crawling, and so on, and in the future it will develop in volumes,” the minister predicted. According to Reznikov, the simplification of the procedure for the production of drones took about a year – this led to fundamental changes in the processes of interaction between the Ministry of Defense and other units.

Previously, the West was predicted to increase the supply of ammunition to Ukraine. According to retired British General Richard Barrons, this will happen by mid-2024. According to the expert, it would be possible to supply more weapons from stocks, but now Ukraine’s campaign depends on allies who are building up their defense industry.