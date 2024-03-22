Reduce energy consumption and the electricity bill by 75%, protect the environment by avoiding the emission of 30,000 kilos of CO2 into the atmosphere, multiply the luminosity by three and, with it, road safety in the area and the spectacular nature of the great parades that it hosts. These are some of the benefits that are sought to be achieved with the new intelligent lighting system of the Gran Vía Escultor Salzillo in Murcia, one of the main arteries of the city, where thousands of citizens and vehicles pass daily, as well as the parades of the Bando de la Huerta, the Burial of the Sardine, the Moors and Christians, and the Parade of the Three Wise Men.

The delegate councilor for Urban Development and Smart City, José Guillén, who is delegated the powers of Public Lighting, supervised the last tests before the switching on of this new intelligent lighting, which debuts on the night of Friday of Sorrows.

The action carried out in Gran Vía consisted of the renovation of the projectors of the 62 luminaires, in which the obsolete metal halide technology was replaced by another LED technology, much more efficient from an energy point of view and which considerably reduces light pollution .

Thus, from having 62 projectors with a power of 250 watts of metal halide and an annual consumption of 80,000 kilowatts per hour (Kwh), which represents the emission of 39,100 kilos of CO2 into the atmosphere per year, there will be 62 100 watt projectors, with an estimated annual consumption of 19,461 Kwh and the emission of 9,630 kilos of CO2 per year. This means that both energy consumption, and with it the electricity bill, and CO2 emissions into the atmosphere will be reduced by 75%, thus contributing to both the energy and financial sustainability of the Murcia City Council.

On the other hand, the action carried out in Gran Vía includes the installation of extra lighting power in the luminaires, which allows them to reach a maximum of 13,000 watts as a whole. Although this additional power will be turned off normally, it can be used as lighting reinforcement during the large events held on Gran Vía during the year, such as the Three Wise Men Parade, the Bando de la Huerta parade, the Burial of the Sardine, and the processions of Moors and Christians.

“Until now, to improve the lighting on Gran Vía during large events, it was necessary to install additional projectors, which represented an extra expense with repeated assembly and disassembly,” explained the Councilor for Urban Development and Smart City, José Guillén, who indicated that, by ceasing to carry out these assembly and disassembly operations, the municipal coffers could save one million euros, according to the calculations of municipal technicians, throughout the useful life of the new luminaires.

Control and monitoring from the CEUS



On the other hand, an intelligent lighting management system has been planned, which allows individual control of each of the 62 luminaires, so that the lighting levels provided by each light point can be modified from the Single Monitoring Center (CEUS) of the Murcia City Council, installed in Abenarabi.

This will allow the light flow curve to be adapted to the different times of the night, with the light flow being greater during the hours of greatest vehicular activity, and vice versa. In this way, lower consumption is also encouraged.

On the other hand, the action that has been carried out is called 'Retrofit', and consists of, using the body of the existing luminaires that are of excellent quality, the light source is updated, changing it to LED and changing the lighting system. control.