Russia and China vetoed the resolution proposed by the United States in the UN Security Council for an “immediate” ceasefire in Gaza, to which The Russian ambassador called the text “hypocritical” that does not directly ask for the silencing of weapons.

The US draft resolution, which stresses the “need for an immediate and lasting ceasefire” linked to the release of the hostages, received 11 votes in favor, three against (Russia, China and Algeria) and Guyana abstained.

“China and Russia simply did not want to vote in favor of a project drafted by the United States, because they would rather see us fail than for the Council to succeed,” criticized US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, denouncing a “cynical” decision.

It is the fourth time that a resolution in this sense has been vetoed by a member state; on the three previous occasions it was the United States that vetoed it, arguing in those cases that it did not recognize Israel's right to defend itself and in fact allowed rearmament and reorganization of Hamas.

In the end, however, Washington decided to put to a vote on Friday a text that pointed out “the need for an immediate and lasting ceasefire to protect civilians on all sides, to allow the delivery of essential humanitarian aid.”

“With this in mind, (United States) unequivocally supports international diplomatic efforts to achieve such a ceasefire along with the release of any hostages still being held.“added the proposed resolution.

What do Russia, Algeria and China say?

The Russian ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, called the project “empty rhetorical exercise” containing “a green light” for Israel to conduct a military operation in Rafah.”

“While Gaza has been virtually wiped off the map, the American representative, without batting an eyelid, assures us that Washington recognizes the need for a ceasefire,” he said.

His Chinese colleague, Zhang Jun, called him “ambiguous” and “unbalanced” since it “imposes conditions for the ceasefire.”

The US draft text also condemned “all acts of terrorism, including the Hamas attacks of October 7” against Israel.

As for the Algerian ambassador, Amar Bendjama, he said that his rejection not only represented his country, but “the entire Arab world,” and affirmed that the text of the United States resolution “does not convey a clear message of peace, but tacitly allows civilian casualties to continue (falling) and lacks safeguards for future escalation” of the conflict.

Another resolution

The two humanitarian resolutions adopted by the Council, like those of the General Assembly, did not mention Hamas, an absence systematically condemned by Israel.

After the rejection of the US text, diplomatic sources said that An alternative text drawn up by several non-permanent members of the Council was likely to be voted on later in the day.

The text seen by AFP “demands an immediate humanitarian ceasefire for the month of Ramadan” and the immediate release of all hostages, while the Israeli offensive has claimed nearly 32,000 lives in Gaza, according to the Hamas Ministry of Health .

The outcome of the vote on this text is uncertain. But versions suggest that this resolution, with clearer language on the ceasefire, could be supported by Russia and China, so it remains to be seen what the attitude of the United States will be, which could veto it.

The Council, very divided on the Israeli-Palestinian issue for years, has only been able to adopt two resolutions on the matter since October 7, mainly of a humanitarian nature.

At the same time, the United States is sponsoring other indirect negotiations in Doha (Qatar) between Hamas and Israel with a view to an exchange of prisoners between the two parties and an eventual truce.

With little results: aid to Gaza remains largely insufficient and famine looms. Several other political resolutions have been rejected by American vetoes on the one hand, and Russian and Chinese vetoes on the other, or by an insufficient number of votes.

This Thursday the European Union called for an “immediate humanitarian pause” that “leads to a sustainable ceasefire”, the first common position in this sense in the European club, where Israel has solid allies such as Germany and the Netherlands.

All this political and diplomatic activity has intensified after a dramatic UN report was released on Monday stating that 1.1 million Gazans were on the verge of entering “catastrophic food insecurity”, the most serious degree of famine. .