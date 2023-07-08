The investigation into the death of the 8-year-old girl, after falling from the scooter: she was without a helmet

All investigations are underway by the police, for the serious accident on a scooter, which led to the premature death of a 8 year old girl. The little girl lost her life a few hours after her admission to the Santobono hospital in Naples.

The doctors of the hospital affirm that his conditions really were upon his arrival despair. Hoping to save her, they tried to subject her to a delicate intervention to the head, to no avail.

The events took place on the evening of Thursday 6 July, around 8.30pm. Precisely along via Pasquale Nastro, in the municipality of Gragnanolocated in the province of Naples.

From what emerged, the little girl was riding a scooter 750 cc, together with an adult couple. Almost certainly they had gone out for a short ride and they were all without helmet.

When suddenly the man driving the two-wheeler has it suddenly lost control. In fact, after going off the road, they fell under a car parked, which was on the edge of the roadway.

The little girl from what emerged, after the fall she tried to get upbut has passed out. For this reason they decided to urgently transport her to the San Leonardo hospital in Castellammare di Stabia, for the treatment of the case.

The death of the 8-year-old girl and the investigation into what happened

The doctors of this facility have arranged for the transfer to Santobono of Naples. Here they tried to save her with a delicate operation on her head, but the next morning they had no choice but to note her death.

Given the seriousness of the incident, the Naples Public Prosecutor’s Office itself therefore decided to start an inquiry. They want to shed some light on this incident and any other incidents responsibility of the person driving the scooter.

The possibility that he may be entered in the register of suspects for the crime of traffic crime. The family members are now only asking for respect and silence, they don’t want to raise more controversy about what happened, especially on social media.