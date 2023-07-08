The performance by Alessandro Impagnatiello after the crime of Giulia Tramontano: the unpublished images broadcast by Quarto Grado

The program Fourth Degree which airs on Rete 4, showed unpublished images of Alexander Impagnetiello, who in the days when the truth about Giulia Tramontano was not known, tried to look for her. She was not alone, but on that occasion her mother was with him.

This important news had already been made known by the owner of a bar, to whom the 30-year-old had made some requests on his partner, when he had made believe that she was missing.

The program Fourth Degree managed to air some unedited images in which the barman can be seen going to a tobacco shop in Senago. He wasn’t alone and with him was his mother.

From what emerged, on that occasion he bought a pack of cigarettes and subsequently asked the owner if others had also bought that brand of cigarettes from the vending machine. Furthermore, it also has checked the camera which was located outside the business.

Impagnetiello and his mother also asked that person if by chance they had seen one pregnant woman walk around that area. Giulia was actually deceased by now and he was trying to get rid of his body.

The crime of Giulia Tramontano, committed by Alessandro Impagnatiello

Giulia appeared to have disappeared from the evening of Saturday 27 May, the evening in which her boyfriend put an end to her life, with the baby she was carrying. However, he reported her missing in afternoon of the next day.

He told officers that she was actually at home when he left for work. But once he got home, there wasn’t any of her trace and his phone was always turned off.

On Monday Alessandro Impagnetiello with his mother and her partner got down to business research of his fiancée in the municipality of Senago, where they lived.

However, on the evening of May 27, the man had decided to put an end to the 29-year-old’s life. This is because he had been carrying on for about a year two reports and in his confession he said he was “stressed out“. So when the two women met and brought down his castle of lies, he decided to commit the crime. Now he is trying to figure out if he had it premeditated for days or a few hours.