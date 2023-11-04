Saturday, November 4, 2023, 18:06



Eight minutes in the last two League games have been enough for Tiago Manuel Dias Correia, known as Baby (Lisbon, 33 years old) to give Rayo Vallecano four points. The international winger with Cape Verde, who started football very late and became known in a European homeless championship fifteen years ago, has now scored three consecutive matches, two of them in the League, coming out in the last minutes as a shock against Las Palmas and Real Sociedad. His opportunity to gain hierarchy comes to him now, although he is aware of his role in Francisco’s team. Little worries him who had a difficult childhood, he lived for a decade in an orphanage and learned to be cheerful despite everything.

After the last national team break, the forward has become the most decisive man of the franjirrojos, and this Sunday, at the Bernabéu (9:00 p.m. / DAZN), against the Real Madrid of the ‘superhero’ Jude Bellingham, he hopes to have a new opportunity. The English all-rounder, who resembles the white kit with Superman’s clothing, proved to be still sweet after becoming a star for the whites in the last classic. The 5′ with the soul of a ‘9’ wants to continue improving Cristiano’s overwhelming start, and against Rayo he will have another chance to increase some scandalous statistics: 13 goals in the 13 games he has played this season in all official competitions .

Three duels await Ancelotti’s team at the Bernabéu against Rayo, the Portuguese Braga in the Champions League and Valencia, and the Italian coach is aware of the importance of this stretch of the season. “It is time to hit the table hard with these three games, in LaLiga and also in the ‘Champions’,” he warned at a press conference about this intense week. For this triptych in Concha Espina, the white coach recovers the Turkish Arda Güler, who has entered the squad and could have his first official minutes as a Real Madrid player. The virtuoso player from Fenerbahçe, only 18 years old, who until now has only been able to excite Real Madrid fans with great goals in some training sessions, has been following a specific plan for some time to recover his condition after the injuries that have prevented him from being able to debut with the jersey. white.

A duel that will help the locals to equal a solid Girona in the lead, and for the visitors to dream of the continental zone of the classification.