With videoA group of fifteen Dutch people, people with Dutch residence status and their family members who were stuck in Gaza, landed at Eindhoven Air Base on Saturday evening at 6.20 pm. This happened in the presence of Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot. There are still 22 Dutch people stuck in the closed area.
Chris van Mersbergen
Latest update:
22:23
