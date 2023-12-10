The Avlo, ‘low cost’ train that this Sunday made its first trip Madrid-Murcia and Murcia-Madrid left for the capital completely full from the Renfe del Carmen station, after having sold its 280 seats at prices that, according to advertising, They started at 7 euros (one way). But precisely the cost of the ticket does not agree with users.

This is the case of Begoña, one of the earliest risers, who paid 83 euros for the trip back to the capital. This price includes cancellation insurance, about 7 euros. Even so, the high-speed ‘low cost’ train was more expensive than the “normal” Renfe train, which did include the 20% discount for having the gold disability card. That one cost 46.65 euros.

On the other hand, no discount could be applied to the Avlo ticket and, believing that it had been his mistake, he asked at Information and they told him that since it is ‘low cost’, no discounts are applied, even though this service is also provided by Renfe. . “I am not the positive report you are looking for,” he told LA TRUTH. «To me, 80 euros doesn’t seem very ‘low cost’ to me. If you start to compare it with the rest of the AVE to Madrid, it is cheaper, but that is if you compare it with 150 euros,” said Begoña.

The fact is that she bought the Madrid-Murcia ticket on Renfe at the same time she purchased the Avlo Murcia-Madrid ticket. «I am angry with the Murcia AVE because it has been sold as an improvement and it is not. The one that takes the least lasts 3 hours, but there are some that take four or more, depending on whether you are going to Alicante and changing trains. “It is not reducing our passengers’ time,” she added.

Their opinion is completely different from that of Ángeles and Santiago, who were able to get the 10% discount and paid for two tickets to Madrid at 19 euros each, buying them on Monday of this same week. «This seems great to us. They applied the 10% Renfe Oro discount to us. This and the Corvera (Volotea) flights are another opportunity, but the train is better for us because it leaves us closer to Madrid,” they noted.

Ángeles and Santiago (center), at the Murcia del Carmen station.



Ros Caval / AGM





For Ángeles and Santiago, this is a good option to travel more frequently to Madrid, where one of their children resides. Since they retired they haven’t stopped traveling because they have another child in the Canary Islands. On top of that, the Avlo schedule is perfect for them because you don’t have to get up early at 5:30 a.m., like with the AVE, which leaves at 7:00 a.m., they added. The only problem they have with the Avlo is that they don’t know if the 19 euro bill includes any “snack for the road.”

Fran, Blanca and Antonio, three young people who boarded the first Avlo Murcia-Madrid, also attested to this price disparity. The first paid his ticket at 70 something and the other two at 15 and 19 euros, respectively. The third of them (Antonio) already knew the ‘low cost’ trains because he had taken them in Valencia.

Fernando, who goes to Madrid as a doctor, was also delighted with the price. He paid 33 euros for his ticket a week ago and will return tomorrow after spending the night in the capital. It did seem ‘low cost’ to him.

For his part, the young Bryan, 18 years old, was one of the last to get off the first Avlo that arrived this Sunday in Murcia, from Madrid. He paid almost 100 euros because he had to pay an extra cost for excess luggage. He bought his ticket on December 4 and, as he explained, at that time he chose “the cheapest option.” Even so, he has not found it to be ‘low cost’ and if he had to travel again he would choose the lowest price, “however long it takes.”

For this Monday, Renfe sources confirmed to THE TRUTH that there are still 53 of the 280 seats that the Avlo has at a price of 62 euros, one way.