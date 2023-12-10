“We have learned of the singular conclusions reached by PM Dall’Oglio in examining the complaint on damage from depleted uranium, presented by General Vannacci in his capacity as Commander of the Iraqi operational theatre. Vannacci had reported serious irregularities in the matter of safety at work and the failure to implement procedures to prevent contamination which have caused serious pathologies spread among soldiers, caused by unprotected exposure to depleted uranium ammunition.

Vannacci’s complaint denounced a serious denialist attitude and, in some cases, a distortion of reality on the part of the then Commander of the COI, Admiral Cavo Dragone. According to what is reported in the complaint, in fact, Cavo Dragone would have led the parliamentary commission chaired by the Hon. Gianpiero Scanu, in which PM Guariniello and Domenico Leggiero also worked as consultants as president of the Military Observatory. What is of concern today are the reasons for the request for the dismissal of this complaint by PM Dall’Oglio: essentially, the magistrate says that although crimes can actually be detected, the complexity in identifying those responsible justifies the dismissal. We find ourselves astonished by these statements: either there is a failure of the judicial power in the face of the defence’s sphere of influence, or the responsibilities involve individuals of such a high institutional profile that we prefer to avoid further investigations.

The Military Observatory, supported by the Independence Movement, will continue its work even if the request for dismissal is accepted by the investigating judge. The reasons contained in the request for dismissal, in fact, provide elements that justify even more resolute actions against those who hinder the search for the truth.

We also express disappointment towards Minister Crosetto, who so far has only been able to establish yet another useless ministerial commission on depleted uranium, thus reneging on what he promised before joining the Government.”, so declare Domenico Leggiero, president of the Observatory. Militare and Gianni Alemanno, national secretary of the Independence Movement.

