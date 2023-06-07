Wednesday, June 7, 2023, 01:36



They want to reopen the Puente Viejo and Calle Floridablanca to private traffic, that the accesses to the neighborhood food plaza and Calle Proclamación be pedestrianized and that a green path be made between the City Hall and the Carmen railway station. With these and other proposals, the representatives of the new Murcia-El Carmen Neighborhood Association, chaired by Jerónimo Jover, want to present themselves to a meeting with the mayor-elect, the popular José Ballesta, before he officially takes office, the next day 17. “We want to get a commitment from him, a handshake, that he will comply with our proposals, which he bought from us before the campaign,” says Jover, and indicates that they are ‘low cost’ measures, which can change the Carmelite neighborhood to better.

Regarding the reversal of the mobility works underway in El Carmen, he explains that “we continue to defend an alternative plan in those places where it is possible and reasonable and that allow, like the ones I have mentioned, to put the neighborhood in the center of the city ». Jover has been one of the spokespersons for the neighborhood platform and merchants They close my neighborhood, very active against the mobility works, but considers that “it is already amortized”, which is why they pass the baton to him in the fight for the improvements he needs el Carmen to the neighborhood association. “We will be very active in defending the interests of the neighborhood.”