Vandalism, dirt and fights is the stamp left behind lately by the debauched nights that a group of young people live in the vicinity of the Molinete archaeological park, affecting the commercial area of ​​San Fernando and the rest of its neighbors.

Young people access the windlass and the esplanade of San Esteban street through the alley of the same name from San Fernando street to avoid having to climb the stairs that are in the next alley, next to the mechanical ones that are not in use by the vandalism.

The partying starts mid-week, between Wednesday and Thursday, and reaches its peak on Friday and Saturday. It is common to see minors passing by with bags of alcohol in the direction of this new meeting point, where they spend the nights, and even gather early on those days when they decide to skip classes.

They will ask the City Council to install cameras in the area; they fear that these excesses affect the recovery of the street

The high consumption of alcohol translates into graffiti on buildings, shouting at the wee hours of the morning and even acts of vandalism in the shops on this street. «They have stolen a letter from my business name and they have tried with another. They have done it by climbing over the shutter of the establishment. They go unbridled and destroy everything in their path, just like what happens in the Molinete archaeological park, which has made a mess due to lack of control,” said the president of the San Fernando Commercial Area Association, José Antonio Meroño.

So much so, that the merchants and residents of the recently remodeled street request the installation of security cameras to stop vandalism and prevent the situation from escalating. This request will be transferred to the new municipal government team after the 17th.

“They leave everything full of beer cans and dirt and the Pinwheel has become a dunghill. There they feel free because there is not enough police control and they can roam free. Look how they will prefer to jump over the wall of the alley of San Esteban to reach the esplanade of the same name than to climb the stairs, “said Vicente Contreras, a resident of the area.

Young people choose the vicinity of the archaeological park because of its proximity to the city center, where nightlife venues proliferate. In the park and its accesses there are video surveillance cameras. But the neighbors suspect that they do not work, according to what happens. The botellones usually end many nights with brawls and fights between the kids.

For some residents, the real problem is in the nocturnal concentrations in the Molinete and they ask the authorities to act at the source. “San Esteban street, with those bushes and the dirt that it brings together, has become a focus of marginalization for kids to waste time there,” according to María del Mar López. In the opinion of this neighbor, the area should be cleaned and provided with the necessary surveillance to eradicate large bottles and concentrations.

The merchants of San Fernando street fear that the trend of getting together to drink at Molinete will take its toll on their businesses, now that they are trying to recover their pulse by taking advantage of the remodeling and opening of new establishments, including two bars.