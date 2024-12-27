‘MasterChef Junior’ returned to TVE for Christmas. The eleventh edition of the culinary talent starring mini chefs lit the stoves on the night of Thursday, December 26. The magical world of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ welcomed the 16 applicants, aged between 9 and 12 years and with very diverse profiles. Like Ana (12), a Mañica aspiring student who practices volleyball, artistic gymnastics and dance, although her dream is to be an actress and she considers herself so active that she left the dance conservatory because it seemed not very intense. Or Candela (10), from Barcelona, ​​daughter of Colombians who has created ‘Colombo-Catalan cuisine’ by fusing the roots of her parents. Another of the most striking profiles is that of Fernando (12), a man from Madrid who started tinkering with the stove at the age of two, and since then he has learned to cook while he has dedicated himself to his other passions, mathematics and languages. Lucía (9) from Cádiz is also a rare bird among her colleagues, since her favorite judge is Samantha Vallejo-Nágera; He identifies with her for being flirtatious and conceited. Related News standard No Eva Soriano apologizes for what happened during her participation in the ‘Grand Prix’: “You can’t judge me” María Robert The comedian acted as godmother of Binissalem, (Mallorca), which faced Alfacar (Granada) in the first installment of the Christmas special of the contestLike Marc e (9), a Cuban who has salsa in his blood, the art of his family and also cooking in his veins. In his case, he prefers the avant-garde and Jordi Cruz is his favorite chef. A gastronomic style opposite to that of Paco (10), a man from Granada who, in addition to dreaming of playing for Barça, learned to cook thanks to his father, owner of one of the most famous churrerías in Granada. Marcos, Nikole, Leo, Nacho, Daniela, Nico, Valentina, Martina and Constancia completed the casting; Among them is the successor of Loreto, the little girl who, at only eight years old, became the youngest winner of the contest last year. The same controversy of each edition The woman from Alicante was precisely one of the guests of the night, accompanying the contestants in the last test of the program, the color challenge. Before, chef Pedro Subijan introduced the kids to 16 different types of rice and they faced the first outdoor test of the edition. To do this, they traveled to the recently renovated Olympic Port of Barcelona which, within the framework of the famous America’s Cup for sailing, this year hosted the first edition of its women’s category. Divided into two teams, they had to prepare a menu by chef Nandu Jubany (3 Soles Repsol) for 100 sailors, team members and fans. An adventure whose verdict on social networks was practically unanimous. And many of the viewers who passed judgment on the new edition of ‘Masterchef Junior’ harshly criticized one detail. Ignoring the most repeated request by talent fans over the years, TVE rescheduled it for 10:50 p.m., so it ended up close to two in the morning. An incomprehensible decision for the audience, especially since it is a format for the whole family, and also, broadcast after a repetition of ‘La Revuelta’. “No matter how much the children are on vacation, releasing it at 11 seems a shame to me,” one user complained. “Are you seriously going to start at 10:50 p.m.?” repeated another. And so one protest after another with the same idea: the need to advance the prime time schedule.

