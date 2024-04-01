Congresswoman Greene: Speaker Johnson plans to break rules to help Ukraine

US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene accused House Speaker Mike Johnson of planning to break the rules for legislative approval of a new aid package to Ukraine. She published a corresponding statement on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

“Speaker Johnson plans to spend another $60 billion to continue the war in Ukraine against the will of 70 percent of the American people. The only thing worse than that is that he is going to suspend the rules to highlight [эти средства]”, the message says.

Earlier, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a draft resolution to remove Speaker Mike Johnson from office. Greene and other Republicans were dissatisfied with the proposed budget proposal for voting.