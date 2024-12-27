This Thursday, Yasmina and Juan José, two brothers who had not spoken for more than a decade, met again in Jorge’s diary. between tears, both have sealed their reconciliation in front of the camerasmarking the beginning of a new stage in their relationship.

The dispute began 13 years ago, when Yasmina discovered that her then husband, from whom she would later separate due to his “womanizing” nature, He had gone out partying with friends while Juan José covered for him.

At that time, the young man lied to protect his brother-in-law, which caused deep disappointment in his sister. Yasmina, very hurt, chose to kick him out of her house.

In his speech before seeing Yasmina, Juan José confessed to Jorge Javier Vázquez how complicated it was to carry that weight. “My brother-in-law asked me to hide it from him, he told me not to say anything to my sister because she was going to be angry,” he admitted repentantly.

The long-awaited moment arrived when Yasmina, moved by the words of her Juan José, He decided to forgive him and merged into an emotional hug with his brother.: “Everyone deserves a chance.” Juan José, for his part, has not hidden his relief and joy. “I want to be closer to you and my niece,” he declared.