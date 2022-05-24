Aviation group Air France-KLM wants to raise almost 2.3 billion euros with the issue of shares. The company wants to use the money, among other things, to pay back the state aid received during the corona crisis more quickly and to strengthen its balance sheet. The Dutch government has indicated that it wants to buy shares, Air France-KLM reports in a press statement.

