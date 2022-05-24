No dialogue between Amazon and Dazn for Serie A rights

Amazon disproves advanced dialogues with Dazn for the sale of Serie A television rights for the next ones two seasons. The anticipation of Mf–DowJones was confirmed ad Affaritaliani.it from accredited sources. In recent days, in fact, it was taken for granted that Dazn and Amazon could have found an understanding. The reason? Tim, who has a three-year deal with Oct for 340 million a year, he would be pressing for a discount. This is because the company’s accounts have been complicated by the pandemic period and by a decrease in profitability that affects the entire sector of tlc.

Tim asks for the discount

According to accredited sourcesthe request of the chief executive officer Pietro Labriola is for a cut in the consideration of approximately 300 million in total. Dazn, of course, doesn’t seem open to such a massive reduction, but it’s possible that he is close at around 240 million. That it’s about Amazon? The e-commerce giant already has the broadcasting rights of the Champions League and could decide to enrich its offer for subscribers, perhaps by increasing the prices that have been inactive for a while. More: there are many who argue that Amazon could become the protagonist of the next auction for the TV rights of Serie A for the three-year period 2024–2027.

Sky’s role in football

With regard to Skyin the end, Mf–DowJones reports that the broadcaster has been holding preliminary talks with Dazn to reshape the use of games. Among the most accredited hypotheses is the creation of one or more channels satellite that allow Dazn to broadcast the games becoming usable for subscribers to Sky. The news will arrive from Thursday, when Tim will meet a board of directors to define the strategiesincluding those for broadcasting rights.

