The ‘Orange’ beat the North American team 3-1 and is once again among the eight best in a World Cup. An early goal from Memphis Depay halted the momentum of Gregg Berhalter’s men, while another goal from Denzel Dumfries ten minutes from closing ended the American comeback attempt. In the next instance, wait for Argentina or Australia.

The Netherlands arrived in Qatar in silence, far from the lights of yesteryear, almost ignored by analysts who always speculate on who the favorites for the jackpot are. However, the comfortable 3-1 win over the United States forces more attention to be paid to Louis Van Gaal’s men.

It won’t be ‘mechanical’, but this ‘Orange’ looks mature behind the idea of ​​his coach. It is true that he took advantage of the facilities of his rival, but he showed an oiled performance, supported by defensive solidity, patience in the low start, speed on the wings and forcefulness up front.

For the US team, who came to the first World Cup of a promising generation excited, the result was a reality check. Once again it showed itself as a well-intentioned group with potential, but sunk by its own naivety.

The goal of the North Americans was not 2022 but 2026, a tournament that will be the main host, accompanied by Mexico and Canada. But it’s clear that (possibly with a new coach) he has homework to do in the next four years.

