After a group stage without great highlights, the Dutchman returned to star in the round of 16 victory against the United States: for him 2 assists and the 3-1 goal. The Blues already wanted him last summer and can “book” him in the January transfer market to have him in June. Marotta and Ausilio are asking for 60 million

Inter smiles. Perhaps for the first time since the start of the World Cup in Qatar. In the Netherlands’ round of 16 win over the United States, Denzel Dumfries was the star of Van Gaal’s lineup. The former PSV winger, whom the Viale della Liberazione club had paid 12.5 million plus bonuses in the summer of 2021 to take on Hakimi’s legacy, had not been the protagonist of a sparkling group stage. Indeed, his performance had been fluctuating as happened in the first part of the season with the Nerazzurri shirt.

Against the USA, however, Denzel returned to being dominant on the right wing: two assists for Depay’s 1-0 and Blind’s 2-0, then the goal that closed the match (3-1) from a cross by Blind. Wonderful market news for Marotta and Ausilio: being forced to sell a player before 30 June for financial reasons and having long since identified the full-back born in Rotterdam as the “expendable”, the World showcase can be essential to raise the his quotation, but above all to ignite an auction around him. Chelsea are in the front row and made a “promise” during the Lukaku and Casadei negotiations. Others, however, could come on the scene soon. See also Inzaghi has a month to take back Inter. But if not done within the World Cup ...

60 MILLION — Inter, who sold Pinamonti, Casadei and Di Gregorio in the summer, collecting a total of 40 million plus 5 in bonuses, are still far from the positive market balance requested by Zhang (between 60 and 80 million). A big must leave by June 30, when the 2022-23 budget will be closed. And that big, barring surprises, will be Dumfries. The Blues have already made it known for some time that they are interested and could move in January. How? Inter don’t want to lose him before the end of the season, but they can give the go-ahead for an immediate sale if the winger stays at Pinetina until the end of the season. A bit like Tottenham did last summer, who took Udogie from Udinese, but left him in Friuli for the whole of 2022-23. In viale della Liberazione they value Dumfries at 60 million, a figure probably off the market despite today’s great performance, but the will is to keep the bar very high in order to collect an important figure. And if other clubs were to enter the race for Denzel… See also The Netherlands is a candidate to host the final rounds of the Nations League

WHAT AN INTUITION — Inter were ready and snatched Dumfries from the competition in the summer of 2021, when they had already sold Hakimi to PSG for 66.5 million euros. The Dutchman had been kept in sight for a long time by Nerazzurri observers led by Corrado Verdelli, then, with the go-ahead from Simone Inzaghi, Marotta, Ausilio and Baccin took action. The player’s then agent, Mino Raiola, had given priority to Inter and had resisted the courtship of other clubs until, having sold Lukaku to Chelsea, the Nerazzurri had not had the financial resources to present the offer to PSV. Last season Dumfries was among the protagonists of the team that won two trophies, while in this 2022-23 season he started with the handbrake on. Today’s match could unlock him, making the Inter market fly.

