Netflix It has a wide catalog of series. Its offering includes very popular titles, such as ‘Stranger Things’, ‘The Bridgertons’ or ‘The Squid Game’. In recent weeks, in addition, the platform has incorporated some new fictions such as ‘Once upon a time in the West’, ‘The Trace’ or ‘I miss you’, which are among the most viewed in Spain.

Some of the series within the Netflix catalog are original to the platform, while others are acquisitions made by the company. In some of these cases, rights may expire, so fiction is no longer available to its users.

This is what is going to happen with one of its most iconic series, which will disappear from the Netflix catalog at the end of the month. Specifically, the Friday, January 31st will be the last day forbe able to see it on the platform.

It is, nothing more and nothing less, than ‘Skins’a drama series created by Jamie Brittain and Bryan Elsley which premiered on British television in January 2007 and ended in August 2013 after 7 seasons and 61 episodes.









A cult series in the United Kingdom

‘Skins’ is considered a cult series in the UK. And its premiere was quite a media phenomenon that marked generationsas well as a revolution in the British television landscape due to its raw and realistic representation of the life of a group of teenagers living in Bristol.

Each episode of ‘Skins’ focuses on one of the characters. However, the series stands out for completely change your cast of actors every two seasons, allowing new characters and stories to enter the scene.

First season of ‘Skins’



NETFLIX





In this way, there are three different generationswhich span two seasons each, in which actors such as Nicholas Hoult, April Pearson and Mike Bailey participate in the first; Kaya Scodelario, Jack O’Connell and Luke Pasqualino in second; and Dakota Blue Richards, Freya Mavor and Laya Lewis in the third and final.

Furthermore, there is a seventh season specialcalled ‘Skins Redux’, which follows the adult lives of some main characters from previous generations. In this way, we see Hannah Murray again as Cassie, Jack O’Connell as Cook and Kaya Scodelario as Effy in three individual stories divided into two episodes each.

Sixth season of ‘Skins’



NETFLIX





The series was very well received as it addressed important topics such as sexuality, drug use, family problems, mental health and friendship, highlighting its bold and controversial approach. In addition, she is considered the pioneer of other youth series such as ‘Euphoria’ or ‘Sex Education’.

‘Skins’ was also nominated for best drama series and best television photography and lighting at the Bafta Awards. It also earned a nomination for best television series, comedy or musical at the Satellite Awards. In Spain, the series was broadcast in Neox and it also had its version in Catalan on TV3.