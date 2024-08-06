All about Newey

At the beginning of this summer break for Formula 1, silly season of the market continues to have in Adrian Newey and in what could be his future away from Red Bull one of the main topics of discussion. What is certain, however, is that the Austrian team, for the first time in 20 years, will have to learn to do without it.

The new ‘front-man’ among the technicians of the reigning world champion team should be the 49-year-old Frenchman Pierre Wachewho was highly courted in the past by Ferrari but who is now increasingly at the centre of Red Bull’s present and future projects. The person directly concerned, however, at least according to what he declared in an exclusive interview given to the site PlanetF1 on the sidelines of the last Belgian GP, ​​he does not seem to have a particular desire to receive media attention on himself.

The ‘new’ Red Bull

“The goal is not to be on the front page – explained Waché, thus denying having any particular ‘mania for protagonism’ as Newey’s ‘heir’ – the goal is to make the fastest car. I think that’s the goal of most people in the industry and engineers. If I wanted to work just to be [famoso]I would be the wrong person to do this job. You have to recognize that you do this job because you are paid to do it and I am not the owner“.

Regarding Newey’s change of side, Waché made it clear that he was sorry, but also eager to demonstrate how Red Bull’s successes go beyond the individual name: “It is a challenge for the company and it is a shame that he is leaving – said Waché – but we continue to move forward together. What you see from the outside is one aspect but, on our part, we already know [quando] people leave the team. We have already organized ourselves. We would prefer that he stay with us, but that is not the case. We always try to see how we can improve. If we see any weaknesses, we try to improve them. and this is our way of working: we focus on what we can do best“, concluded the Frenchman.