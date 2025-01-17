During the recent fires in Los Angeles, many people had to make difficult decisions to save what they loved most, including their cars.

One of the most curious cases was that of a man who, despite having a Tesla Model Y, chose to leave it behind to save his Porsche 911 S/T. This moment, captured by the Ring cameras in his home, went viral on social media and raised the question: what car would you save in a fire?





Seeing the fire approaching quickly, the man disconnected the Tesla’s charging cable and moved it out of the way to free the garage. Then, he got into his Porsche 911 S/T, a rare and exclusive car that he didn’t want to lose.

Although we don’t know if the Tesla was later salvaged, the image of the Porsche being saved made it clear what the owner’s priority was.



The moment the man left the car to get into the Porsche

The choice makes sense considering the value and exclusivity of the Porsche 911 S/T, a limited model that celebrates 60 years of the Porsche 911.

Only 1,963 units of this car were manufactured, which has a 4.0-liter six-cylinder engine and 525 horsepower. With prices ranging between 450,000 and 500,000 euros, it is understandable that the owner preferred to save it.

Modernity or exclusivity?

On the other hand, the Tesla Model Y is a popular electric car, but mass produced and worth much less than the Porsche. Although the Tesla is practical and efficient, the Porsche represents luxury and exclusivity, which explains the owner’s decision to choose one over the other.