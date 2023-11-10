The camp for immigrants that is being installed in one of the esplanades of the old Naval Hospital of Cartagena will open next Friday, November 17 and will be operational until March 31, as explained this Friday by the Secretary of State for Migration, Isabel Castro, to the mayor, Noelia Arroyo, during a videoconference meeting. Castro also gave details of the emergency device launched by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, in response to the transfer of ‘undocumented’ people who arrived in the Canary Islands to the peninsula.

Castro promised to confirm in writing that this is a provisional facility that only has coverage until March due to the declaration of emergency, and that there is no plan in the Ministry to include Cartagena in the network of 14 permanent reception centers that They are going to be built with European financing.

The Secretary of State also explained that the camp will have a maximum capacity of 600 people, and that immigrants will arrive in a staggered manner. The forecast is that it will open with 120 and throughout the month another two groups of 240 will join. In addition, a security plan is being drafted for the venue, which will be reinforced with the installation of cameras around the perimeter and the hiring of security private.

Closed from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m.



The facility will be closed from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. At the rest of the time, those housed can leave the premises, although, according to Migration technicians, the experience in other facilities is that migrants prefer to remain inside the premises attending activities organized by NGOs. The length of stay usually varies between a week and fifteen days, which is the time it takes to meet with their support networks, inside or outside Spain.

The Ministry guaranteed that those staying will have all the basic services during their stay and that there will be dining tents and sanitary modules. The mayor insisted to the Secretary of State that she considers it “unreasonable” for migrants to be brought to Cartagena by plane when they already arrive along the coast “in numbers that are difficult to manage.” Meanwhile, Isabel Castro explained that before deciding the location of the four camps, 40 different facilities were considered and they opted for those that allowed the fastest installation. Finally, Castro confirmed to the mayor that the Ministry continues to look for sites in other places in the rest of Spain, including the Region of Murcia.