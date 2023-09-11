Denzel Dumfries was again important for the Dutch team in the European Championship qualifier against the Irish with an assist to Wout Weghorst. Since the start of last year, he has been statistically the most impactful player on the Dutch national team.

“That’s nice,” Dumfries responded when confronted with those figures. “I try to be important, but I am especially proud of the team performance.” The Dutch team fell behind against the Irish in the fourth minute, after a dramatic start. “We said that we had to start sharply. Sometimes it just happens to you. If you fall behind so early and you turn it around I am very proud of a victory. That shows character and fighting spirit.”

The attacking right back was again involved in the winning goal for the Dutch team. Frenkie de Jong enabled Dumfries to pass the ball to substitute Wout Weghorst, who came well in front of his man and scored, just like on Thursday against Greece. “It was a fantastic ball from Frenkie, Wout came well for his man. It was a goal that we have often scored in this way, but a little more from the middle.” See also Vandalism harasses Russian communities in Canada after the start of the war in Ukraine

MVP Dumfries

According to data from statistics agency Gracenote, Dumfries is by far the most impactful player of the current Dutch national team. The right back has been directly involved in twelve goals for the Dutch team since the start of 2022. He scored three times and provided an assist nine times. Cody Gakpo (seven goals, one assist) and Memphis Depay (six goals, one assist) follow at an appropriate distance.



Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Dumfries is not only excelling at the Dutch team, he is also doing well at his club Internazionale. Coach Simone Inzaghi’s team won the first three league matches and have not conceded a single goal. “Last year I didn’t start that well. I told myself that I wanted to start the season differently and become more stable. I am hungry for more, that is my focus,” said Dumfries. See also Castilla beats again

Balance in Orange

The former PSV player thinks that the players of the current Dutch national team complement each other well. “We have a lot of boys with quality on the ball. Not everyone has the same character traits as a footballer. If you have a good balance, a good mix, you can be successful as a team,” said Dumfries, who expressed his appreciation for Weghorst. “You can’t make it with one type of footballer. Wout is important to us, also with his energy and actions. It’s nice that we now have these six points. Now we have to finish it in the coming period and qualify for the European Championship.”

Listen to all our football podcasts here





Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Scientists have discovered an unusual mechanism of protection against re-disease COVID-19

This is the position in the Dutch group for the European Championship qualification





Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.