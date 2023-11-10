Until now, Israel has been content with only confronting Houthi attacks, unlike what it does with Syria and Lebanon. It bombed sites inside them, in response to attacks launched by armed factions from their territories.

Tel Aviv sent media responses through some of its officials. On October 31, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari commented on the attacks by saying that the Houthis wanted to distract Tel Aviv from the battle in Gaza.

At the same time, he stressed that the army knows how to defend Israel “if necessary,” indicating cooperation with the United States in this regard.

During his visit to the Adir squadron of F-35 stealth fighters at the Israeli air base, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy sent a message to those who threaten to open other battle fronts: “We are always ready for other areas.”

In recent weeks, the Houthi militias announced launching drone and missile attacks on southern Israel, saying they were in support of the Palestinians in their battles that began on October 7 with Tel Aviv, and pledging more.

The most prominent of these attacks are:

Thursday, November 9, the Israeli army spokesman, Avichay Adraee, announced on the “X” platform that the army’s air defenses intercepted, with the “Hetz Arrow” system, a missile launched from Yemen before it entered the airspace.

On November 1, the spokesman for the Houthi militia forces, Yahya Saree, told “X” that they had launched drones towards Israel, some of which reached targets inside it.

October 31, the same Houthi spokesman announced, in a television statement, the launch of a large batch of ballistic missiles and a large number of drones towards Israel, saying that it was the third operation “in support of our brothers in Palestine.”

Israel accused the Houthis of launching drone attacks on October 27 towards southern Israel, but their aircraft intercepted them.

American advice

International relations researcher Jasser Matar describes the Houthi attacks as “noise without flour,” citing that they “did not cause any damage” to Israel.

Regarding the goal of continuing the attacks despite this, and for Israel not to respond with counterattacks, Matar says: