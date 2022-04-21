The renewed National Beach Volleyball Circuit (CNVP) was presented yesterday at the Higher Sports Council. The president of the Spanish Volleyball Federation, Agustín Martín Santos, together with the director of Sports of the CSD, Albert Soler, accompanied institutional representatives of the promoters and venues of the circuit, and a broad representation of the main protagonists of national beach volleyball.

The Federation resumes the management of this circuit, together with Madison, exclusive promoter for the last decade, and the arrival of new promoters to increase the number of tests. The great commitment of Spanish beach volleyball to maintain the model of major sporting events expands the number of events in the great event of the sand modality, in addition to establishing a star rating system for the categorization of each event, based on the infrastructures, prizes and number of participants in them.

TESTS 1 Ribadesella.

From June 16 to 19 (***)

2 Madrid.

From June 23 to 26 (***).

3 Region of Murcia.

From July 7 to 10 (***).

4 Gran Canaria.

From July 14 to 17 (***).

5 La Coruna.

From August 4 to 7

.

6 Galicia.

From August 11 to 14 (***).

7 Formentera.

From September 23 to 25 (**).

Martín Santos highlighted in the presentation of the circuit the importance of starting the sports course and overcoming the psychological barrier of the pandemic to “verify the consolidation of the National Beach Volleyball Circuit as one of the great events of national sport.” The president of Spanish volleyball justified his words by recalling the increase in the number of tests and their categorization by stars, according to the level of the test, which reflects “the good health of beach volleyball, a sport that is constantly growing.”



The tests increase this year and the category of each one will be measured by stars, according to the level of difficulty



Menorca opens fire

The National Circuit this year has a calendar of nine tests, seven of the CNVP and the Copa del Rey and de la Reina, which opens the calendar in Menorca, from April 29 to May 1; as well as the Spanish Championship, which will be held again at the Reserva del Higuerón (Fuengirola), from September 1 to 4. The CNVP will allow Spanish fans to enjoy the spectacular nature of beach volleyball throughout the national geography.

Yesterday’s act also served to present the King’s and Queen’s Cup, the first stop of the CNVP that will be held from April 29 to May 1 in Menorca, with Madison as promoter. The fourth edition of the KO tournament will once again take the 12 best couples in the national ranking to Cala en Bosc in Ciutadella de Menorca.

The National Beach Volleyball Circuit will arrive in Asturias for the first time. It will be in Ribadesella. The Principality will host the second meeting of the CNVP, from June 16 to 19, to give way the following week to the traditional meeting in the capital of Spain. The Puerta de Hierro Sports Park of the Community of Madrid will host the test between June 23 and 26.

The intense month of July for the National Circuit will begin from the 7th to the 10th in the Region of Murcia, which will once again enjoy the best beach volleyball in a three-star test promoted by Madison. In principle, the environment of the Mar Menor is the setting chosen for the competition, as happened last year, when it was held on the Barnuevo beach, in Santiago de la Ribera (San Javier), The spectacular nature of the CNVP will move a week later , from July 14 to 17, to Gran Canaria, to signify the return of the sand modality to the Canarian beaches.

Galicia will host the next two tests of the National Beach Volleyball Circuit, in A Coruña, from August 4 to 7, and in another venue yet to be confirmed, from 11 to 14. Two events that will certify the arrival of the best players in the national ranking to Galician lands for the first time.

The Higuerón Resort in Fuengirola will once again host the Spanish Championship. The tournament will bring together the best national couples at the Malaga facilities, from September 1 to 4 in search of the national title held by Pablo Herrera and Adrián Gavira, in the men’s category, and Paula Soria and Belén Carro in the women’s category. This Madrid-Alicante couple has their residence in Lorca, in the International Beach Volleyball Center.