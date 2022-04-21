France has issued an international arrest warrant for Carlos Ghosn, the former director of automakers Renault and Nissan. That reports the American business newspaper Wall Street Journal. French authorities also issued arrest warrants against four people linked to a car dealership in Oman. They are said to have helped Ghosn divert millions of euros from Renault.

#France #issues #arrest #warrant #escaped #Nissan #CEO #Carlos #Ghosn