Dino Fiorini, a player of Bologna and one of the strongest in Italy, disappeared on the Bolognese hills in September 1944. He was a fiercely fascist, but that day he went away on a motorcycle with a partisan friend. Neither has returned
Full-back Dino Fiorini was killed on an unspecified day in early September 1944. The last sighting was on the hills of Monterenzio, above Bologna, where – between beech and chestnut woods – the Tuscan-Emilian Apennines begin to take shape. He was twenty-nine. His body was never found. This is all that is known. The rest is shrouded in mystery.
