“We can’t vaccinate the planet every 4 or 6 months. It’s not sustainable.” These are the words of Professor Andrew Pollard, the director of the Oxford Vaccine Group and number 1 of the UK Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, who helped make the Astrazeneca vaccine. The expert explains to the Daily Telegraph that, in his opinion, the strategy of proceeding with systematic general vaccinations is not viable. “We need to focus on the frail,” he says, pointing out that more data is needed to determine “if, when and how vulnerable individuals will need additional doses.”

On Sky News, Pollard says that “from a global point of view it is not sustainable and viable to give the fourth dose to everyone on the planet every 6 months. Today less than 10% of the population in low-income countries has had the first dose. L the idea of ​​giving the fourth dose globally just doesn’t make sense. ” The topic of the fourth dose is already topical, given that Israel has started the phase that provides for the administration to doctors, health workers and over 60. Pollard, however, highlights the results obtained in the fight against the coronavirus: “The worst is behind us, we must overcome the winter”.