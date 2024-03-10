From the Dolby Theater Los Angeles, California, the 96th edition of the Oscar awardswhere memorable moments are expected by bringing together the artists of the moment, not only in the cinematographic field, but also in the musical field.

This 2024, the list of nominees is led by Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' competing in 13 categories, followed by 'Poor Things', with 11, and 'Killers of the Flower Moon' with 10.

It is known that its presenters will include Jimmy Kimmel, Steven Spielberg, Sally Field, Jennifer Lawrance, Dwayne Johnson, Rita Moreno, Al Pacino, Zendaya and Michelle Pfeiffer, among others, but the musical side It is the one that has attracted the most attention.

The Oscars will have Ryan Gosling, Jon Batiste, Becky G, Scott George with the Osage Singers and Ariana Grande as the main musical performances of the night, alluding to the themes of the most nominated films of the ceremony.

The Oscars can be seen live this Sunday, March 10, starting at 7:00 p.m. on the ABC channel in the United States, TNT in Latin America and Max in streaming.

