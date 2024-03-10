Zona Bianca, previews and guests of the episode of March 10, 2024

This evening, Sunday 10 March 2024, Zona Bianca, the talk hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi, will be broadcast on Rete 4 in prime time from 9.20 pm. A current affairs and in-depth programme, created in collaboration between Videonews and Tg4. But what are the previews and guests of today's episode, March 10, 2024, of Zona Bianca? Let's discover them together.

Previews and guests

At the beginning of the episode, exorcisms, sects and the work of self-styled saints, with the most recent news events. Following, an interview with Rocco Casalino, whose complaints against street vendors have become a political issue. Then there is space for voting in Abruzzo and gender transition, with an interview with Susanna Tamaro. Guests, too Maurizio Gasparri, Daniele Capezzone, Alba Parietti, Alessandro Rapinese, Roberto Poletti And Alessandro Cecchi Paone.

Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Zona Bianca will be broadcast today, 10 March 2024, at 9.20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform MediasetPlay.it where it is possible to watch all Mediaset programs thanks to the on-demand function.