Interior of the shelter built to protect the population from aerial bombing during the Civil War. / AYTO. FROM CARTAGENA

MF CARTAGENA. Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 01:50



Film and music will be the two protagonists of the cultural day that the Department of Youth has prepared for today. The Civil War Shelters and the Archaeological Museum will host, respectively, the screening of the anti-war film ‘Mandarinas’ in the ‘It’s war!’ film series, and the concerts by Fabio Furia and the Trio Cantiga of the festival at the Fortalezas de music.

In the first case, the projection is at 9:30 p.m. and admission is free and free until full capacity is reached. To that title will be added until the 31st of this month others such as ‘In No Man’s Land’ by Danis Tanovic or ‘Paths of Glory’ by Kubrick.

In the second case it will be at 8:30 p.m. The doors will open at 8:00 p.m. and admission is free, although prior reservation is required on the Department’s website waiting list, as they are sold out.