Sampdoria already has its new midfielder, Gonzalo Villar. The Italian team made official last Monday the arrival on loan of the Murcian footballer from Roma, with a purchase option at the end of the season. The player remains in Serie A, since despite playing on loan last year at Getafe since January, he is owned by AS Roma, with whom he did not play any games last year before leaving as loan to the Madrid team. With Mourinho occupying the Roman bench, Gonzalo Villar had a hard time having a leading role, and chose to look for a more ambitious project.