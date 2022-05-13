Land that formed part of the agreements signed by the Murcia City Council in the northern part of the municipality, next to Nueva Condomina. / NACHO GARCIA / AGM

The City Council of Murcia has paralyzed, waiting to find financing, several projects inherited from the PP that it was planned to pay with money from the urban planning agreements of the northern zone and that were not going to be executed in that area, among them, those included in the Extraordinary Investment Plan in districts. This is a consequence of the investigation that the municipal executive of the PSOE and Cs opened two months ago to find out the status of these agreements.

This was explained yesterday by the councilors of Urban Planning and Economic Management, Andrés Guerrero and Enrique Lorca, who appeared before the media after the news published in LA VERDAD on Wednesday. The information shows that the previous municipal executive of the PP had allocated 26 million euros from these agreements for works that had nothing to do with new urban developments, ignoring the contrary rulings of the Supreme Court and the Superior Court of Justice of the Region of Murcia (from 2016 and 2017). In these, it was ensured that the money from the agreements should be used exclusively to provide that area with general systems and infrastructures.

Guerrero indicated that an internal technical table had been set up to investigate the situation of all the urban development agreements for the expansion of the northern part of the municipality, given the doubts raised by what they had found when arriving at the government of La Glorieta a little over one year.

Regarding the projects inherited and that were going to be financed with money from these agreements, Lorca did not give more details because “we are immersed in an investigation, which we hope will be quick”, but he did indicate that, “when in doubt”, they had decided not to hire them out while waiting to find “other financing”.

“The seriousness of the events requires urgent and forceful action. For this reason, the technical services have been analyzing the information since this morning (yesterday) to demand the responsibilities that derive from these events,” said Lorca, who pointed out that “it gives the feeling that the previous government team has laughed of Justice». And he added: “There is not a day that goes by that we do not find a stone on the road in the face of breaches of the law by the former government team, with sentences against the interests of Murcia.”

Andrés Guerrero emphasized that “these events can lead to administrative and even criminal responsibilities”, and insisted that the sentence had been final since March 2016.

The City Council has requested a report from Legal Services and other technical reports in order to clarify these events point by point and “the damage they could have caused in the past, present and future of the municipal coffers,” he explained. And Lorca stressed that “we will reach the end.”

The mayor of Economic Management pointed out that it was also going to be investigated if it was true what the then head of the municipal accounts of the PP, Eduardo Martínez-Oliva, told LA VERDAD: that this money had not been used to finance any project since 2017 “It seems that it is not so.”

In Lorca’s opinion, if what has been reported is confirmed, “it should mean the immediate resignation of the entire popular municipal group, with Councilor José Ballesta at the head.” Among the works that would have been paid for with money from the agreements in the north are the pedestrianization of Alfonso X, the Senda Verde Los Dolores-Los Ramos or the infrastructure of Murcia Río.

“It has been behind the law”



The spokesperson for the Podemos-Equo Municipal Group, Ginés Ruiz, yesterday described the information on the management of the funds from the agreements in the northern zone as “extremely serious”, and considered it “worrying” that the successive governments of the Popular Party “accumulate so many irregularities that demonstrate, on the one hand, a disastrous management and, on the other, the narrow path to the edge of the law on which the PP continues to walk.

The councilor of the purple formation said that “they cannot even claim ignorance, since they had in their hands the pronouncements of the Justice”; and that all Murcians who suffer from flooding in the north every time it rains or get stuck in major traffic jams accessing shopping centers “should remember the photos of former mayor Ballesta inaugurating his large ’emblematic’ projects” .