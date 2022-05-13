The Colombian delegation dominated the medal table on the first day of the Pan American Road Cyclingwhich takes place from this Thursday in the Argentine province of San Juan, thanks to the harvest of two gold medals and three silver medals.

In the first competition, the Venezuelan Lilibeth Chacón won gold in the ladies’ time trial that was held at the Punta Negra dam in a test that included the participation of twenty riders representing twelve countries.

medal day

Chacón pulverized the clocks in the solo section, traveling the 18.8 kilometers with a record of 27 minutes and 28 seconds, marking an average of 41.068 km/h.

While the Colombian Lina Hernández and the Argentinian Antonella Leonardi completed the podium at 31s and 46s, respectively. A great coronation of the native of San Rafael del Piñal, who has been adding UCI titles and showing her titles in her sporting career full of triumphs.

This time escorted by the national champions in the specialty, Colombian Hernández and Argentine Leonardi, who entered at the same minute.

Barbosa was gold

For his part, the Colombian Juan Manuel Barbosa ratified his title of national champion of the specialty against the clock in the sub’23 category, reaching the gold medal by stopping the clocks in 35m 38s after completing the 31.6 kilometers of the part. His compatriot, Johan Porras reached the silver and the local Adrián Etcheverry, the bronze.

“This victory is very important for all of us, I am happy to have achieved it. For a time trial you have to know how to suffer in order to later enjoy and the stretch of the climb to the dam was very hard. The whole team is happy and we’re already thinking about what’s coming tomorrow, Saturday”, said Barbosa after the test.

His compatriot Porras added: “We have worked hard, we tried to make a perfect time and what we gave came out, which leaves me satisfied with the 1-2 we did”.

In the men’s elite CRI competition, Colombians Rodrigo Contreras and Walter Vargas were the fastest in the 46.6km route in the Punta Negra dam; on a podium completed by the Venezuelan Orluis Aular.

After the test, the champion Contreras expressed: “We are happy with this long-awaited gold, looking for it for years, since 2017. The race seemed very hard to me. Now we hope to finish on the right foot on the route and then the Vuelta de Colombia will come”.

His escort and compatriot Vargas added: “I know San Juan very well, four years ago I did this same time trial, where I became champion and I also know him from the Vuelta with Team Medellín. I am happy with the result; I had been preparing it well, it was very difficult for me to climb the dam, which is where Rodrigo (Contreras) made the difference to win. Today we came both in Sub’23 and Elite, with the hope of having a good race”.

In this way, the Colombian Andean National Team began its participation in the Pan-American Cycling Championship with authority, in which it will see activity again next Saturday, when the U-23 road test is held, starting at 12:00 noon. , Colombian time

EFE

