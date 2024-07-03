If you are looking for a powerful gaming laptop that is suitable for the latest generation of video games, then the solution for you is theMSI Vector GP68HX 12VH-036IT with Nvidia RTX 4080 12 GB. The discount is €900 compared to the previous price of Amazonbut a better way to calculate the discount is to use the average price: in this case the discount is approximately €527. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The previous price was €2,889, while the average price of the last 90 days is around €2,527. What matters most of all is that the current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The notebook is sold and shipped by Amazon.
MSI Vector GP68HX 12VH-036IT Features
This notebook offers a 16-inch screen in FullHD+ with refresh rate up to 144Hz. Under the hood we find an Intel i9-12900HX CPU with 8 Performance cores and 8 Efficient cores. The graphics card is a powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB GDDR6 that gives access to the latest NVIDIA technologies, including DLSS, ray tracing and more.
The RAM is 16GB of DDR5 4800 MHz type. The storage space is a 1 TB PCle SSD. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and offers the Windows 11 Home operating system preinstalled. The notebook has the Italian layout. Allows you to easily customize your keyboard lighting.
