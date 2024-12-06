Government and Generalitat agree that the Police and Civil Guard will be integrated into the 112 emergency service

The Government and the Generalitat have agreed this Thursday to integrate the National Police and the Civil Guard into the CAT-112 emergency service starting tomorrow, in addition to creating a work space to address the possible expansion of the number of Mossos agents. d’Esquadra up to 25,000 troops in 2030.

This was announced by the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, and the Minister of the Interior, Núria Parlon, after the first meeting of the Security Board of Catalonia headed by the president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, in which they also has agreed that the Mossos join the anti-money laundering service (SEPBLAC) and take over the investigation of administrative crimes against the environment in Catalonia.

The meeting was attended, among others, by the general director of the Catalan Police, Josep Lluís Trapero, the Secretary of State for Security, Rafael Pérez, the technical general secretary of the ministry, Juan Antonio Puigserver, as well as the Government delegate in Catalonia. , Carlos Prieto.

“Any call for help to 112 will have a much faster police response,” said Grande-Marlaska. The announcement has provoked criticism from the pro-independence parties, Junts and ERC. The Republicans, investiture partners of the PSC, have criticized the agreement and accused the central and regional executives of “Spanishizing” the Catalan emergency service.

“Spanishizing 112 is subjecting it to the interests of the State,” said the Republican spokesperson for the Interior, Laia Cañigueral. For his part, the general secretary of Junts, Jordi Turull, has considered that “155 once again enters the Catalan institutions.”

Government and Generalitat agree to create five courts in Barcelona to judge thefts and robberies

On the other hand, the Security Board has also agreed on a working group to expand the Mossos d’Esquadra staff to 25,000 troops in 2030, compared to the current staff ceiling, which in 2021 was set at 22,006 police officers.