The Amazon offers today allow us to buy one MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is 3%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price indicated by Amazon is €959. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
The MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti measures 308mm by 120mm with a height of 52mm. It has 3 DisplayPort 1.4a outputs and one HDMI 2.1a output.
The GPU clock speed is 2640 MHz fans they are TORX Fan 4.0 and work in pairs to create optimal concentrated air pressure levels. With Airflow Control the air is guided where it is needed. If the temperature is low, the Zero Frozr function stops the fans so there is no noise.
