This year Holy Week is celebrated from March 24 (Palm Sunday) to March 31 (Easter Sunday). A few days in which the Passion of Christ is commemorated and is one of the most important festivities for Christians. In general, in a large part of the autonomous communities it is usually a holiday on Good Thursday and Good Friday, although there are exceptions.

In the Region of Murcia, according to the 2024 work calendar, both Holy Thursday (March 28) and Good Friday (March 29) are non-working days. For this reason, it is likely that some establishments close the shutters and do not serve the public. It must also be taken into account that the venues in some cities have moved the holiday to another date and they do do so. It is best to check whether the stores or businesses you want to visit will open their doors or not during these two days.

Stores that open on March 28 (Holy Thursday)

Malls



– The mall New Condominium will remain open.

– The mall Two seas It will open on March 28.

– The mall Thader will remain open.

– The Noria Outlet will remain open.

– The mall Mediterranean Spacein Cartagena, will also remain open, since as indicated on their website they are open 365 days a year, except December 25 and January 1 and 6.

– The mall Almenara Park de Lorca will be open during its usual hours.

Stores



– He English court: The establishments in Murcia and Cartagena will remain open on Holy Thursday, but they will have special hours. From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

– Ikea It will open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

– MediaMarkt Nueva Condomina and Ronda Sur will remain open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., while Cartagena will remain open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

– Leroy Merlin It will also open, but the hours will depend on the establishments. The locations in Murcia, Murcia Sur and Lorca will do so from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., the one in San Pedro from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the one in Cartagena from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Supermarkets



– The supermarket chain Carrefour will open its establishments on Holy Thursday.

– To field: On its website, March 28 appears as one of the opening holidays.

– Mercadona: the establishments of this chain open during their usual hours.

– Day: will remain open.

– Lidl: The stores of this supermarket chain will open their blinds.

Stores that open on March 29 (Good Friday)

Malls



– The shops of the Shopping Center New Condominium will close on Good Friday, while leisure and restaurant establishments will open

– The mall Two seas It will open on March 29 as indicated on its website.

– The mall Thader Shops will close, but leisure and restaurant establishments will remain open.

– The Noria Outlet will be closed.

– The mall Mediterranean Spacein Cartagena, will open its doors, because as indicated on their website they are open almost all year round.

– At the mall Almenara Park Lorca shops will remain closed, but according to its leisure and restaurant website, it is open 365 days a year.

Stores



– The English Court: The Murcia establishment will remain closed on March 29, while the Cartagena establishment will open during special hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

– Ikea will close during this festive day.

– MediaMarkt Nueva Condomina and Ronda Sur will be closed. The Cartagena location will open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

– Leroy Merlin It will also open some of its establishments. In Cartagena from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and San Pedro from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. However, those in Murcia, Murcia Sur and Lorca will close.

Supermarkets



– The supermarket chain Carrefour will close most of its establishments, however, its Express locations will be open. In any case, it is advisable to consult, since depending on the locations the schedules change.

– To field: On its website, March 29 does not appear as one of the opening holidays.

The establishments of Mercadona They will close on Good Friday.

– Day: It will remain closed, but it is advisable to check the openings.

– Lidl: Most of the stores will close.