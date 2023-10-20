Overnight and courtesy of the barrage of injuries that América suffered in the central defense area, Ramón Juárez went from being the last option in André Jardine’s mind for the defense to being the starting defender of the team. Coapa nest next to the last minute arrival, Igor Lichnovsky. The reality is that the 20-year-old Mexican center back has earned his continuity within the Eagles’ eleven courtesy of his very good performances.
This fact has brought an additional benefit to Juárez’s career, because during this FIFA break, the center back was called up by Jaime Lozano for the duels against Ghana and Germany, matches in which the youth player did not have minutes on the field, but They did provide a huge benefit to the team in the country’s capital and it has to do with the presence of Ramón himself in the call for the Mexican U-23 National Team that plays in the Pan American Games.
Being considered by Lozano for this FIFA date, América has not been forced to release Juárez so that he can spend three weeks with the Tri under-23 team, as they have done with the release of Emilio Lara for the Pan American tournament . In this way, Lozano’s call to Ramón, which for many has been an imposition, and has prevented those in the country’s capital from losing a piece of André Jardine’s starting eleven.
