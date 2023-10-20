Gas pipe leak | The Chinese shipping company checked HS’s log book from the night of the damage: “Everything was perfectly normal”

A Chinese cargo ship crossed the gas pipeline at the bottom of the Gulf of Finland just when the Norwegian Seismological Institute detected the tremor. According to the Chinese shipping company, nothing out of the ordinary happened at that time.

Beijing

Sound sounds confused on the phone.

“I haven’t heard anything about the thing you just told me about.”

The voice belongs to an employee of the Chinese shipping company Newnew Shipping, who should know if the shipping company’s ships have shipping-related problems or dangerous situations.

The interviewee has just heard from the HS reporter where the rumblings have been from far away in Finland: on October 8, the cargo ship Newnew Polar Bear crossed the Balticconnector gas pipeline running at the bottom of the Gulf of Finland at the exact moment that the Norwegian Seismological Institute detected a vibration in the Baltic Sea.

The gas pipe was damaged around that time. After a while, the ship passed in the area where a broken communication cable has been detected.

It is not known whether Newnew Polar Bear is related to the breaking of the gas pipe and cable in any way, but the Central Criminal Police (krp) has said that they are investigating the ship’s background. It will also investigate the role of the Russian nuclear-powered cargo ship Sevmorput that passed near the New Polar Bear.

On Friday, KRP said that the police investigation has now focused specifically on the involvement of the Chinese vessel. According to Krp, the ship’s movements match the time and place of the gas pipe damage.

The interview for this article with an employee of a Chinese shipping company was conducted before the new information provided by KRP on Friday.

Of ships there was nothing strange about the route itself. They traveled on the usual large shipping lane towards St. Petersburg.

Newnew Polar Bear had come from the port of Tianjin, China, along the North-Eastern Channel and the coast of Norway to the Baltic Sea.

An employee of the Chinese shipping company says that he is hearing about the police investigation for the first time. According to his information, the Finnish authorities have not been in contact with the shipping company.

The interviewee does not want his name in the magazine, because his role in the company does not include giving interviews.

Later we’ll be in touch. In the meantime, the interviewee has found out what Newnew Polar Bear’s log book says about the events of October 8.

“Everything was quite normal,” he says.

He assures again that according to the log book, nothing special happened on that date.

“If there are any problems with the ship, it should show up in the log book sent to us.”

In more detail than this, the interviewee does not say what is written in the log book.

“The logbooks of our ships are confidential information of the company. It is not appropriate to make them public. I can only tell if anything unusual has happened on board.”

It has been reported in Finland that Newnew Polar Bear seems to have slowed down just before the gas pipeline. There is nothing strange about the interviewee.

“Our ships speed up and slow down as they move. The speed is affected by sea currents, weather, winds and the ship’s own speed regulation.”

The ship stopped in Kaliningrad before passing over the areas now under investigation. According to the interviewee, the ship unloaded and loaded cargo there as planned.

He says he doesn’t know what is being transported in the ship’s containers at any given time.

Attention has also been raised by the fact that the Russian cargo ship Sevmorput seemed to be passing very close to Newnew Polar Bear when heading towards St. Petersburg and now later when heading away from St. Petersburg.

However, on Thursday, Sevmorput had already left a good distance from Newnew Polar Bear on the Norwegian coast.

The ships are heading towards the Northeast Passage. The destination of the Chinese ship is Tianjin, the port of Sevmorput Vostochny in the Far East of Russia.

According to the interviewee, Newnew Polar Bear should not have a special ship companion in the Baltic Sea or on the coast of Norway. He has never heard of Sevmorput.

Instead, the Newnew Polar Bear should have an icebreaker on the Northeast Passage that runs north of Russia, says the interviewee.

According to the Chinese newspaper Diyi Caijing, Newnew Shipping has signed an agreement with the Russian state nuclear power giant Rosatom for assistance in the Northeast Passage. The help in practice will probably be provided by Atomflot, which specializes in icebreaking and is part of Rosatom.

The Russian ship Sevmorput happens to be under the control of the same Atomflot, and it is an ice-breaking cargo ship.

On their website the Chinese shipping company says that its most important routes are between China and St. Petersburg, Russia. One of the routes runs from the south via the Suez Canal, and a faster route started in the summer along the Northeast Passage.

The company currently has ten container ships, but at a September seminar in Russia, the company’s representative said that up to ten more ships will come to the northern route by the end of next year.

The shipping company emphasizes that it is implementing the big Chinese Belt and Road project. The project attracts Chinese companies to create new connections with the rest of the world.

The shipping company seems to be privately owned.