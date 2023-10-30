This Monday Israel confirmed the death of Shani Louk, the young German-Israeli who She had been injured on October 7 during the surprise attack carried out by the Hamas group. against the Supernova music festival.

From that moment on, it was not certain whether he was still alive, so his family asked for his early release so that he could receive medical attention for a serious head injury, as they could deduce from videos spread through social networks, in which He could be seen in the back of an Islamist organization’s van.

Ricarda Louk, the young woman’s mother, was the one who identified her daughter in the videos in which a woman with the same physical characteristics was shown.

“We recognized her by her tattoos and long dreadlocks. (…) They sent us a video where we could clearly see our daughter unconscious in the car they drive through the Gaza Strip. I ask for any help or any news, please send it to us,” the mother mentioned on her social networks.

Although the family hoped to find her alive, this Monday the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed her death.

“We are devastated to share the confirmed death of 23-year-old Shani Louk, who was kidnapped at a music festival and tortured and paraded in Gaza by Hamas, experiencing unfathomable horrors. Our hearts are broken”said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its X account (formerly Twitter).

Apparently, according to international media, Louk was declared dead after They will find their DNA in the remains of a skull found by Israeli authorities. Although, his body would not have been found.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my sister.

His sister, Adi Louk, also confirmed his death, after asking for his freedom for almost three weeks.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of my sister,” the young woman said in her Instagram stories, in which she also stated that Shani died that same day of the attack, last October 7.

The music event at which she was kidnapped also resulted in 1,400 deaths, another 5,400 injured and 239 taken hostage.

On the left Adi Louk and on the right Shani Louk (deceased). Photo: Taken from social networks

I want to remember you like this. Dancing, smiling, celebrating love and life

“For three weeks we don’t know what’s wrong with you, but yesterday, the most terrible night of all, your death was revealed. I love you with all my heart and I will always love you,” said his barely 14-year-old brother.

His friends have also shared the difficult moments they have gone through after his disappearance, and now after confirming his death.

“I want to remember you like this. Dancing, smiling, celebrating love and life (…) I still can’t believe this nightmare,” said Gianluca, one of his loved ones.

The young woman was a great participant in electronic music events and is remembered by her acquaintances as a happy and friendly person, who liked to work as a tattoo artist and making tattoos. dreadlocks or dreadlocks.

